Botswana: President Promotes Tree Planting

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has appealed to frontline workers to instill positive change by planting seedlings which are a source of food.

He said this December 18 when receiving food hampers donated by members of the business community to be distributed to front liners workers who will be on duty during the festive season.

"I appeal to recipients of the food hampers to find a seedling to plant and as they carry out their charges. I request you, the business community, to go and plant trees and food. I beg you, we need it," he said adding that he had recently asked all cabinet members to plant trees and grow food as there was abundant rain.

To the donors, Dr Masisi said their gesture was a demonstration of the spirit of compassion for front line workers.

This year, he said, front line workers were much more exposed, much more threatened and much more vulnerable.

"This noble gesture is highly commendable, particularly as it is being displayed at the most difficult period in the history of this country and the world, as we are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Saying the donations would go a long way in assisting front line workers and boosting their morale, Dr Masisi expressed delight that Sefalana Holdings and other companies among them World Group of Companies, Food Lovers Botswana, Square Mart,

Fours and Trans Africa had found it fit to extend a helping hand to some deserving sections of the society.

Turning to the frontliners, President Masisi expressed gratitude to both men and women, in uniform and not in uniform, who continued to sacrifice their lives in support of government efforts to contain the spread and transmission of the COVID-19.

"I need to caution you; it is spreading, you must not be part of the spread," he said.

The President was hopeful that those enjoying the festivities would do so under the guidance of the law.

Meanwhile President Masisi has assured the business community that government's economic transformation plan would revive the economy.

"The plan is expected to tremendously boost Small, Medium and Macro Enterprises (SMME) and make them stand on their own. I want to assure the business community that government will continue to provide a conducive regulatory environment for businesses to thrive in Botswana. In this regard we will ensure regulations pertaining to ease of doing business in the country are improved and fully implemented," he siad

Speaking at the same event, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng said donations mirrorred society's vital values.

He said the donors had lived up to the vital call of serving and giving to others.

Through such gestures, the minister said, the goal of being a compassionate and caring nation was achievable.

He said the spirit of generosity displayed by the doors must be emulated by many.

"This year the need for such generosity has been heightened due to the fact that it has been a difficult time for many," said Mr Morwaeng.

Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Dumizweni Mthimkhulu said 2020 had been challenging due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, however, people continued to be united, he said.

Mr Mthimkhulu was optimistic that people would be more relaxed during the festive season and use the time to reflect on the past months.

He also commended front line workers for committing to their duties and denying themselves the enjoyment of celebrating the holidays with their families.

Sefalana Holdings Limited CEO, Mr Chandra Chauhan said the donations would support public service providers who wiould be working during the festive season.

"Many service providers under government will be working during the festive season, while the rest of the community will be taking it easy and feasting," said Mr Chauhan.

He said the Office of the President initiative was meant to ensure that front liners workers were remembered and looked after.

Mr Chauhan said for 20 years, Sefalana had been at the forefront of supporting the initiative.

He said Sefalana had donated P1 million's worth of groceries and Coca Cola refreshments valued at P576 000.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>