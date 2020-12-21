Nigeria: The Secretary-General Welcomes the Release of Some of the Abducted Children in Nigeria

18 December 2020
Africa Renewal (United Nations)

The Secretary-General welcomes the release on 17 December of some of the children who were abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, on 11 December.

He commends the swift action taken by the Nigerian authorities to rescue the children and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of those who remain abducted. He stresses the importance that the released children and their families are provided with the necessary health and psychosocial support.

The Secretary-General calls for increased efforts to safeguard schools and educational facilities in the country and reiterates the solidarity and commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

