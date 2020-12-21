Tanzania: Govt Ensures Your Security, Bodaboda Assured

The Government has promised to provide security as support to the youth, who engage in bodaboda business as a source of employment.

Speaking during a meeting to provide recommendations and suggestions for the improvement of a system that prevents and controls crimes in the pool of tuk tuk and bodaboda riders in Dar es salaam today (December 17, 2020) the Dar es salaam Regional Commissioner, Aboubakar Kunenge said their aim was to ensure that youth engage in their activities without any facing any hindrance and nuisance from any authority.

"We want the youth who employ themselves in bodaboda and Bajaj to be able to run their businesses without any disturbance," he added.

However, the RC as a suggestion urged them to play a big role on working with the authority on preventing and controlling crime in the city.