Nigeria: Uzodimma Shuts Imo Secretariat Over Covid-19 Resurgence

Amid resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic in the country in general and Imo State in particular, Governor Hope Uzodimma has ordered the closure of the state Secretariat effective from today, December 21 as part of measures to check the menace.

In a stateside broadcast yesterday where he outlined the dangers of the fresh spike in Covid-19 pandemic, Uzodimma directed that all government workers except permanent secretaries and political appointees should stay away from office till further notice.

The governor said the wearing of facemasks has become critical and compulsory for every Imo indigene as Mobile Courts have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone found without wearing a facemask.

Also, the governor directed that no social gathering in Imo State during this Christmas should have more than 100 persons in attendance just as the attendees must observe social distancing and all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Markets and public places, the governor noted, must also put in place wash hand facilities, sanitizers and other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as recommended by the Nigetia Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).