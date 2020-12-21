Nigeria: Second Wave of Covid-19 - Kaduna Govt Directs Workers to Operate From Home

The Kaduna State Government has directed all workers below Grade Level 14 to work from home as from Monday, Dec. 12 to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday in Kaduna.

Adekeye said, however, that the workers can be summoned to the office by their supervisors who may require their presence in the office.

He said that El-Rufai has signed and authorised new regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state with effect from Monday.

"It is mandatory to wear facemask outside the house. Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises have the responsibility to enforce the no mask, no entry mandate, facemask should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.

"Places of worship must enforce facemask use, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

"Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity.

"Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemask and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time," he said.

