Nigeria: Lagos Conducts 199,331 Covid-19 Tests, As Etiosa Tops Positivities' Chart

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Sunday, disclosed that the state had conducted 199,331 COVID-19 tests as at December 17, with Etiosa Local Government Area and three others leading in positivity rate.

The Commissioner, in a series of tweets on Sunday, explained that the trends of infection in communities in Lagos showed that the disease positivity rate was more in four local governments of Etiosa with 27 percent; Ajeromi, 26 percent; Surulere, 26 percent and Amuwo, 25 percent.

Giving details on the profile of the disease in Lagos, he said: "The proportion of patients with co-morbidities was 30 percent.

"On case severity: mild, 48 percent; moderate, 35 percent; severe, 16 percent and critical was one percent."

The commissioner further explained that the average cases per day during the first wave was between 100 and 150, and that the average since the beginning of the second wave had risen to between 100 and 459.

On the volume of samples tested in the laboratory, Abayomi said in public laboratories a total of 125,631(57 %) have been carried out.

A total of 94,222(43%) were conducted in private laboratories as of December 17

