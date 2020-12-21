East Africa: President Farmaajo in Djibouti to Attend IGAD Summit

20 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in Djibouti to attend the IGAD Summit in Djibouti today.

The President and his delegation arrived in Djibouti Saturday evening where they were welcomed by Djibouti Prime Minister Abdikadir Kamil.

Somalia wrote a letter to IGAD complaining of Kenya in meddling in its political affairs.

The conference will be chaired by IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government Abdalla Hamdok, who is also the Prime Minister of Sudan.

The IGAD summit in Djibouti will also discuss the crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was established in 1996 and it consists of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda and Eritrea.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.