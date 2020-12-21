East Africa: President Farmaajo in Djibouti to Attend IGAD Summit

Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in Djibouti to attend the IGAD Summit in Djibouti today.

The President and his delegation arrived in Djibouti Saturday evening where they were welcomed by Djibouti Prime Minister Abdikadir Kamil.

Somalia wrote a letter to IGAD complaining of Kenya in meddling in its political affairs.

The conference will be chaired by IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government Abdalla Hamdok, who is also the Prime Minister of Sudan.

The IGAD summit in Djibouti will also discuss the crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was established in 1996 and it consists of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda and Eritrea.