Kenya: Speaker Benson Mutura to Be Sworn in As Acting Nairobi Governor Today

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura is set to be sworn in today (Monday) as acting Nairobi Governor, even as Mike Sonko's political fate looks sealed.

Mr Mutura was to be sworn in on Friday last week but the ceremony was postponed after the assigned judge, Justice Jairus Ngaah, arrived past the stipulated time.

However, assumption of office committee chairman and Acting Nairobi County Secretary Justus Kathenge has confirmed that the ceremony will now be held today.

"The swearing in has already been gazetted and it will happen as from 10am with the same judge," said Mr Kathenge.

The new development follows the impeachment of Sonko by the Senate last week Thursday, paving way for Mr Mutura to take over as acting governor for 60 days since Nairobi has no deputy governor.

Sonko's impeachment has now put to his chances of holding any public office in the future on the line, even as he insists he will challenge his ouster in court, especially the impeachment procedure by the County Assembly.

More follows..