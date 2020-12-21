Tanzania: Sh200m Water Project to Benefit Over 4,000

Dodoma — More than 4,000 residents of Chamwino are expected to benefit from a new water project which was commissioned yesterday.

The project targets to provide Msamalo Ward residents in Chamwino District with reliable, safe and clean water supply.

The project is a results of the partnership between Water Mission Tanzania and the government through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (Ruwasa) that will end water shortage challenges in the area.

"We understand the great need for safe water in this area - and, today, we are happy to launch this project that will end water woes for the people living here. This achievement demonstrates successful cooperation between Ruwasa and the ministry of Water, as our goal is to support the government's efforts to make clean and safe water available to one and all," said the Water Mission country director, Mr Benjamin Filskov.

On the other hand, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Water, Mr Anthony Sanga, said the project is an implementation of the government's promise of ensuring reliable water supplies to all Tanzanians across the country.

"This project shows our commitment to ensuring that every citizen readily accesses clean and safe water," he said.

He commended Water Mission for ensuring success of the project that is going to eliminate water challenges encountered by the residents in the area.

The project is one of its kind, which uses two solar-powered pumps whereby water is pumped from a bore hole to a treatment and storage point, then to 18 strategically-located water taps.

From there, the water is distributed through a gravity-fed system from the 30,000-litre water storage to the community of 730 households.