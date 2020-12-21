Tanzania: Mwinyi Wants List of Investors in Zanzibar

17 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi issued several directives to the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) yesterday in a deliberate bid to make the Authority effective in attracting investors.

He ordered the Zipa management team to forward to him all the names of investors who have the intention of investing in Zanzibar and the value of each of the projects, as well as the challenges that they have encountered so that he can find solutions for them.

Speaking when he met the Zipa management team at the Zanzibar State House here yesterday that though Zipa does not own land for investment, President Mwinyi said at times, it was actually Zipa officials who made things worse by dillydallying whenever a piece of land has been found.

Like President John Magufuli who put the Investment docket under his office during his recent cabinet announcement, Dr Mwinyi also put Economy and Investment under the President's Office.

President Mwinyi said the investment Authority must change the way it conducts its business if it was to increase the value of investments.

He ordered Zipa to tame unnecessary bureaucracy which he said was frustrating investors, forcing some of them to put the execution of certain projects on hold.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.