Zimbabwe: Govt Dumps 10 000 Ghost Workers

21 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

AT LEAST 10 000 suspected ghost workers have been struck off the government payroll after a biometric registration exercise that was carried out with the assistance of the World Bank.

According to the state media, the Public Service Commission (PSC), during a workshop for the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, the PSC and the Apex Council grouping staff associations, PSC head of human capital development and management, Moses Mhike, said the exercise of flushing out ghost workers ongoing.

"Ghost workers are no longer an issue. We have managed to account for those on the Salary Service Bureau (SSB)," he said.

"We conducted a biometric exercise to get the data of all civil servants and comparing with the Registrar's Office. We realised that about 10 000 were not biometric compliant and traced them at each and every work station."

PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe said the PSC simply eliminated ghost workers by withdrawing salaries to those who were non-complaint to the biometric exercise.

No arrests were made.

"We made sure that we stopped paying those non complaint and only the legitimate ones came forward. However, the exercise should be an ongoing thing," he said.

The biometric registration was implemented with the assistance of the World Bank as part of efforts to weed out ghost workers and modernise management of the civil service.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

