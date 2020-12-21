Uganda: Stop Advertising Beach Parties, Police Warn Organisers

Advertisers and organizers of house, beach and hotel parties, among other end of year festivities risk being arrested as police moves to contain further spread of Covid-19, authorities have warned.

Police on Thursday said adverts running in both online and traditional media announcing end of year festivities are illegal because the Ministry of Health guidelines like the public Health (Control of Covid-19) rules, 2020 that was issued to contain the spread of the virus early this year is still operational.

"We have read, listened and seen several advertisements both online and traditional media advertising parties in different places like hotels, beaches and other open arenas. We want to warn the organisers of these parties to desist from breaking the law and stop advertising for the events. We appeal to members of the public to report to us any party or event that breaches the Coronavirus regulations," Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said in a statement.

His warning comes barely a day after the Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 565 new virus infections had been registered as confirmed cases rose to 28,733 with 225 virus deaths.

The ministry officials also dissociated themselves from reports that the state had lifted the ban on concerts and bar which are directly under the "Arts and Culture" sector.

The message conveyed by the MOH contradicted an earlier announcement made by the Uganda National Cultural Centre [UNCC] through its chairman board of trustees, Mr Sam Okello.

"Our art and culture sector has now been opened to operate but with strict observance of the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Guidelines and SOPS," reads a December 16, 2020 letter signed by Mr Okello- that aligned with relaxation of restrictions affecting the "Arts and Culture" sector.

"As indicated by the Ministry of Health in a statement read on November 09, 2020; under entertainment, only cinemas were permitted to open on November 14, 2020," the ministry's statement said.

This was only meant to be possible provided, "persons maintain a 2-meter distance in all directions with adherence to all COVID-19 preventive measures."

"All bars, night clubs and discotheques remain closed," Wednesday afternoon tweet from the Ministry concluded.