Uganda: NRM to Set Up Own Results Tally Centre

17 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced it will set up its own tally centre for the election results on January 14, parallel to the Electoral Commission national tally centre.

Mr Saleh Kamba, the NRM head of political intelligence at the office of the national chairperson (ONC), said the party will have its own tally centre in Kampala to coordinate and collect results of their presidential candidate after the polls.

"So we shall have an automatic tally application provided by the national chairman's tally centre through which the results stated on the official declaration form at the district level will be sent," Mr Kamba said yesterday at the launch of the NRM voter protection teams in Kampala.

Mr Kamba said the tally centre will be in Kampala and it will be manned by political and IT experts to ensure the results are swiftly tallied.

"As the Electoral Commission receives results from the districts, for us we expect the agents to have informed us of what happened at the polling station in advance to help counter if there is a problem at the district because if the results which reached the district are different from what we received directly from the polling stations, then we shall be able to verify and counter," he added.

"In most cases we are going to be online. We are going to supply an application because that is the reason why at recruitment of vote protectors, we emphasized the issue of having a smart phone. Things are now swift, once that person accesses network, we shall be able to coordinate with that person, live from here [Kampala]," Mr Kamba said.

The launch was attended by security officers and party officials who included the UPDF chief political commissar Brig Gen Henry Matsiko, deputy director of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Maj Emmy Katabazi, NRM's first vice chairperson Moses Kigongo and senior presidential adviser on political affairs Milly Babalanda.

The party officials revealed that each polling station will be manned by a minimum of two polling agents who will only be deployed after they have been fully screened and cleared by the NRM district security committee.

EC responds

The Electoral Commission spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, said political parties are allowed to monitor and track results of their presidential candidates but are barred from announcing the winner.

"A political party is allowed to have their agents at polling stations to keep track of their candidate's results. In doing so, they can even obtain a copy of the declaration of results forms at a place they may choose. So I believe they [NRM] could be doing so in that line," Mr Bukenya said.

He, however, insisted that this can only be done on condition that the political parties don't announce the results of their candidates since it is only the EC allowed to officially announce the results of presidential candidates.

In February 2016, police arrested Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, party president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and FDC'S national mobilisation secretary Ingrid Turinawe from their party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

The clashes between police and FDC officials started after the party's top leadership announced that they had their own parallel election results tally centre and would be releasing their own results.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.