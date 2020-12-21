Nigeria: ARM Holding Boosts Healthcare Facility in Lagos

21 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM) has given a boost to healthcare facilities in Lagos State with the renovation and donation of a set of laboratory equipment to the Outpatient Health Centre in Onikan.

The facelift to the hospital facility built over half a century ago, according to ARM, was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, to support the Lagos State Government in the battle against COVID-19, as well as support immediate communities to live healthy life for growth and economic prosperity.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the equipment is the first of its kind in Nigeria and in the whole of West Africa.

Abayomi said it will help Lagos in containing the impact of COVID-19, as the equipment will help the hospital to effectively manage blood transfusion by ensuring that only safe and clean blood is received from donors and transferred to recipients.

Chief Executive Officer, ARM Holdings, Mrs. Jumoke Ogundare, noted that this year has been a challenging one for all nations including Nigeria as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogundare said ARM has looked at the impact of the pandemic on the health sector as well as the population, and so decided to make a difference with renovation of this facility and donation of the equipment.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.