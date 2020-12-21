Tanzania: Diamond Worth Over Sh61bn Confiscated

19 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija

Dar es Salaam — The government has confiscated the impounded diamond mineral valued at over Sh61.9billion as it was being smuggled out of the country to Belgium by two employees of the ministry of Energy and Minerals though Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The smugglers of the diamond weighing 71, 654 carats were Tanzania Sorting Company (Tansort) former director Archard Kalugendo and government diamond evaluation officer Edward Rweyemamu as both were employed in 2017 by the ministry.

The minerals were confiscated yesterday in the evening after the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court made a ruling against the accused, who were facing one charge of occasioning a loss of $29,509,821.84 to the government.

Making the ruling, the court's Principal Resident Magistrate, Godfrey Isaya, told the court that the accused were found guilty of the charge after they had confessed to having committed the offence.

"Besides confiscating this mineral and becoming the government property, this court orders each of the accused to pay a Sh1million and if you fail to pay the fine, each of you will serve a three-year imprisonment" the Magistrate told the accused.

Earlier, the Prosecution led by Monica Mbogo and assisted by senior state lawyer Wankyo Simon and Jacqueline Nyantori told the court that the case was mentioned so that the charge facing the accused could be read out to them.

The Prosecution further told the court that this was after the accused confessed to having committed the offence through a plea bargain between the accused and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

