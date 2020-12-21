Nigeria: Zenith Bank Plans Big for 2021 Sports

21 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

One of the major sponsors of sports in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, has pledged to bounce back stronger in its support role for various sports disciplines in Nigeria.

Zenith Bank are the title sponsors of the Women's Basketball League, Delta State Principals' Cup, NFF Future Eagles competition and also one of the sponsors of the Super Eagles. The bank also stage annual tennis and swimming competitions at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club respectively.

Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that the Coronavirus pandemic affected all the sports programmes of the bank.

Onyeagwu said: "We did not cancel or default in all the sports sponsorship but the situation all over the world affected these activities. We still serviced some of our football commitments to the NFF in the year.

"The tournaments we are scheduled to sponsor were all shifted due to the effect of the pandemic but I must assure everyone that our commitment to sports remain as solid as ever.

"The dividends of our investment in sports are very glaring with the exploits of the women's basketball team at African and global stage and the brilliance of the national U-17 team where many of our products in the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles event develop to represent the country in the U-17 tournaments.

"For example, Samson Tijani who was recently invited into the Super Eagles camp is a product of our future Eagles tournament and we are proud of this."

The Zenith Bank boss assured stakeholders that all its regular sporting events will bounce back in the New Year.

"We have great plans for all our sports events. We are particularly interested in grassroots development and we will continue to invest on those areas of sports," Onyeagwu added.

