Kenya: Tea Research Institute Win Senator Kiptoiyot Cup in Kericho

Tea Research Institute FC beat Galaxy FC 2-0 to win Senator Kiptoiyot Tournament in a fiercely contested final at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.

The tournament, sponsored by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, saw the winners bag Sh500,000 and a trophy in a competition attended by several legislators both from the Senate and the National Assembly.

Some 358 teams from Kericho County participated in the tournament in the last one month where Galaxy beat Telanet 1-0 in the semi-finals. Tea Research Institute overpowered Sosiot 4-3 on post-match penalties to set up a date with Galaxy in the final.

Galaxy FC walked home with Sh250,000 for their troubles while the losing semi-finalists were awarded with football kits. There was no third-pace play-off in the tournament.

Moses Wanyama struck the opener for Tea Research Institute FC eight minutes into the match after after going past the entire Galaxy FC defence to slot home from close range.

With the crowd roaring behind Galaxy FC, star striker Shitsatsi Terrance added a second for Tea Research Institute FC on 28 minutes to all but seal the title. Shitsatsi's shot gave Galaxy goalkeeper Alexis Sigei no chance.

Disappointed Galaxy FC fans left immediately centre referee Augustine Langat blew for full time in the well-attended match.

Senator Cheruiyot and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen led the legislators in calling on players to maintain high standards of discipline and focus on developing their talents.

"Sports is a serious profession which is a source of income for youth in the country with a number of Kenyans having progressed to the international level," said Senator Cheruiyot.

Murkomen called on the county and national governments to promote sports talents among youth and develop sports facilities across the country.

Former Kenyan international midfielder McDonald Mariga, who presided over the trophy presentation, said national teams should scout for talents in rural areas.

KIPTOYOT CUP FINALS with my friend Hon @Aaroncheruiyot at Kericho Green Stadium : pic.twitter.com/2mfp9A2Qu2

- Mariga Macdonald (@MarigaOfficial) December 20, 2020

Earlier on at the same venue, Cheruiyot-led Bunge FC lost 4-3 to the Kericho County Assembly FC in an entertaining encounter.

vkimutai@ke.nationmedia.com