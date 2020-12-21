Rwanda: Nshuti Wins Bronze in African Under-14 Karate Championship

21 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Youngster Aimable Nshuti has won a bronze medal for Rwanda at the 2020 African U-14 Karate Championship.

Dubbed e-Championships, the competition has been taking place virtually between December 12 and 18, bringing together junior players from different African countries to do karate demonstrations via virtual platforms, since they could not convene physically due to the Covid-29 pandemic.

The competition attracted Karate players under the age of 14 in Africa.

Nshuti's medal was in the 8-year category demonstrations. The youngster came in third place scooping a bronze medal, while Noah Rokotondrazaka from Madagascar won silver, after finishing in second place.

Mathieu Randrianarivony, still from Madagascar won gold.

Other Rwandans at the competition, Sheja Iranzi finished in 5th position in 12-year-old category, Kaela Akamanzi Kabalisa finished in the 5th position in the 12-year-old category; while Djiburil Niyonkuru was 11th in the 12-year-old category.

"These children have tried hard to perform well in this competition. This year has been difficult because of the Covid-19 epidemic. But they put in effort to train," said Noel Nkuranyabahizi, the coach of the National Karate team.

This was the first time Rwanda has participated in the tournament after failing to qualify for the 2019 competitions in Morocco.

