Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Ahmed, Johnson-Sirleaf Chart Course for Better Future

Nigeria's former Minister of Finance and nominee for the post of director-general, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have championed the advocacy for a better future for all women, individuals/groups and the nation.

The prominent women charged their fellow women not to abdicate their roles in nation building, and to be the change agents for the desired future they envisage. The women leaders who among other industry experts made this charge while speaking at this year's Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) virtual annual leadership and mentoring conference themed "The Future We Want," urged them to strive for nation building .

In her address Okonjo Iweala stressed the importance of women living authentically, pulling on the power and support of networks in order to attain the desired stage in their career and life in general. "If you are going to be a leader, you have to be yourself and have self-confidence. You also need to give back to others and to the society. But your selfconfidence and vision will need to be visible. Also evolve a style for yourself and get people to focus on your substance, don't be afraid to make your presence felt and don't be afraid to make your point," she said.

The finance minister, Ahmed in her goodwill message noted that, "The desired future for all is a future that reflects our collective efforts to empower, uplift and create space for the next generation of women leaders. Former Liberian president, Johnson-Sirleaf called for a future where more women will have equal rights to access to land, technology, and equal representation in governance; a future where men and women can be fully engaged and employed