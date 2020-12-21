Kenya: Nairobi Water Return As KVF Announce League Kick-Off Date

The 2020/2021 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League campaign will serve-off on January 22, the national organising body announced on Saturday.

The league, which conformed to the Federation International de Volleyball (FIVB) calendar earlier this year, was to start in October, but was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KVF officials and team managers drawn from all participating clubs held a meeting on Saturday in Nairobi where draws were conducted ahead of new season.

KVF treasurer Kenneth Tonui said the federation was looking at four facilities that will stage the league that has previously been played outdoors except the play-offs.

The four facilities are Makande Hall in Mombasa, Africa Nazerene University, Bomas of Kenya and Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena, Kasarani. Both Makande and Kasarani have hosted the playoffs in the last few seasons.

"We will have matches spread across the four facilities and if all goes well, the season is scheduled to end in June. We are glad Nairobi Water women's team is back in league having been out of action for a while," said Tonui.

"Going forward, we will be at per with other nations that have their league matches indoor and, in many occasions, have had an upper hand in championships."

Nairobi Water last featured in the league in 2017 before the team was disbanded due to financial constraints.

Nairobi Water team manager Rukia Suleiman said they were happy to back in the league and all the logistics are in place.

"We are excited to back in the league and we can only hope for the best. We are indebted to the management for giving us another chance," Suleiman said.

On the possibility of a return of the men's team, she added: "I can't really comment much on the men's side but everything is being put in place and it will work out for the betterment of the team."

The women's league has attracted eight teams including reigning champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Women's Team, Kenya Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Army, Nairobi Prisons and Nairobi Water.

The fate of Ashton, who featured in previous seasons, remains unknown.

The men's league will have 13 teams with champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), former champions Kenya Prisons, KDF, Equity Bank, all set to battle for the four slots for the play-offs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Mombasa Prisons, Administration Police (AP), Vihiga County, Kenya Army, Forest Rangers, Nairobi Prisons, Western Prisons, and Rift Valley Prisons.

Fixtures

Women

Round one

Nairobi Water v KPC, KDF v Nairobi Prisons, DCI v KCB, Kenya Prisons v Kenya Army

Second Round

KPC v Army, KCB v Kenya Prisons, Nairobi Prisons v DCI, Nairobi Water v KDF

Men

Round One

KPA v AP, Forest Rangers v KDF, Rift Valley v Nairobi Prisons, Western Prisons v Vihiga, Kenya Prisons v Equity, Kenya Army vs GSU

Round Two

Equity v Army, Vihiga v Kenya Prisons, Nairobi Prisons v Western Prisons, KDF v Rift Valley, AP v Forest Rangers, KPA v Mombasa