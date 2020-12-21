Tanzania/Rwanda: Cecafa U17 - Tanzania and Uganda Qualify for Afcon

Sunday

Semi-finals Uganda 1- 0 Djibouti Tanzania 1-1 Ethiopia (4-3 penalties)

Tanzania and Uganda have qualified for the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco next year.

To earn their ticket, Uganda beat a resilient Djibouti 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu on Sunday, December 20; while Tanzania defeated Ethiopia 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the final of the CECAFA U-17 tournament.

The two countries (Tanzania and Uganda) will also tussle it out in the CECAFA U-17 finals on Tuesday, December 22; a tie that will decide who the regional champion will be.

More important is the fact that both countries have booked their place in the upcoming U-17 African Nations Cup, a continental showpiece that will also act as a qualifier tournament that will decide which African countries will play in the U-17 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rwanda which hosted this edition of the U-17 CECAFA tournament was knocked out of the competition on Friday, December 18 after mastering only one point in three matches.

It's a second consecutive qualification for Uganda; while for Tanzania, it will be the first time for them at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

