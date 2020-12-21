Malawi: Ntopwa Continue With Remarkable Run, Likoswe On Hat-Trick

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Bangwe Township-based Ntopwa FC on Sunday continued with their remarkable run in the TNM Super League when they defeated Chitipa United 5-2 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Potipher Likoswe of the Amagheto Kids registered a hat-trick with two other goals coming from Kondwani Saizi and Hendrix Misinde

Chitipa scored through Khumbo Ng'ambi and Alex Benson.

Ntopwa have now moved to position two with nine points from four matches but with a game in hand as they trail league leader Red Lions with two points.

Isaac Jomo Osman the owner of Ntopwa said he was pleased that his club is competitive in the 16-team league.

In another match, Blue Eagles were held to a three-all draw by Karonga United at Nankhaka in Lilongwe.

