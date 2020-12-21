Malawi: Wanderers Register First Win of Tnm Super League

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Mighty Wanderers FC looked to get their campaign for TNM Super League on track when they registered their first win against TN Stars 3-0 at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads had a draw against Kamuzu Barracks 1-1 on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe after other two consecutive draws against Mzuzu Warriors and Silver Strikers.

In a water-lodged pitch after a heavy down pour, the Nomads scored through Nigerian defender Yinusa Sherrif and a brace from Vincent Nyangulu.

"For us it was important to win," said Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira.

"We are satisfied to return to our base with four points," he said.

Nomads have now moved seven places up the ladder from 13th to sixth.

TN Stars have dropped to seventh. They have six points from five matches.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.