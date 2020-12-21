Malawi: Wanderers Register First Win of Tnm Super League

Mighty Wanderers FC looked to get their campaign for TNM Super League on track when they registered their first win against TN Stars 3-0 at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads had a draw against Kamuzu Barracks 1-1 on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe after other two consecutive draws against Mzuzu Warriors and Silver Strikers.

In a water-lodged pitch after a heavy down pour, the Nomads scored through Nigerian defender Yinusa Sherrif and a brace from Vincent Nyangulu.

"For us it was important to win," said Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira.

"We are satisfied to return to our base with four points," he said.

Nomads have now moved seven places up the ladder from 13th to sixth.

TN Stars have dropped to seventh. They have six points from five matches.