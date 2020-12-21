Malawi: Chidanti Back to Academia but Vows Frontline Politics Return in 2025

Former UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga has said he has quit frontline politics to go back to his lecturing job at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) where he would serve his final five years.

Malunga said his leave of absence has expired and he has to comply with conditions to ensure that he finishes serving his tenure before retiring completely.

He said: "I am still an employee of Luanar but was on leave of absence when I joined politics five years ago.:

But Malunga said he remains a member of UTM Party and that he will bounce back in politics in 2025 to fight for his Nsanje South West seat which he lost in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

"I remain a loyal member of UTM and I will be back in active police in 2025," he said.