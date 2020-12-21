Malawi: Deal With Tax Evaders, Hrdc Urges Govt - 'Indian Chandrashekar More Wants Comeback to Plunder in Malawi'

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has urged government to deal with individuals and organisations who are cheating the revenue authorities on tax so that they government can be supporting vital public services.

In a statement issued on Sunday titled Procastination in Decision making Hurting Malawians, HRDC claimed to know some Asian-owned companies and individuals who have avoided paying taxes.

"Some have either run away or were deported. With the change of the government, it has come to our attention that some are using senior Tonse officials to come back to plunder in Malawi, avoid tax and externalize our wealth.

"We would like to warn government, that as HRDC we are watching and monitoring these conspiracies and we will expose them," reads the statement jointly signed by HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence , national coordinator Luke Tembo, regional chairpersons Happy Mhango, Madalitso Banda, Masauko Thawe and Billy Mayaya.

In May 2017, Indian national Chandrashekar More who is said to have set up an edible oil extraction plant in the country, was deported following his arrest on alleged tax evasion charges and returned to India, having secured permission from the country during the same month.

More recently penned the Malawi High Commission in India threatening to lobby for sanctions against Malawi that the Indian Government should stop from helping Malawi with loans and suspend trade, especially on legumes.

