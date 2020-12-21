Malawi: Ajawa Donates Football Uniform to Area 49 Market Rangers

Grassroots football remains instrumental in shaping the future of the country's football development.

Chairperson of Central Region Football League (CRFL), Austin Ajawa make the remarks Sunday at Mkomachi Primary School grounds at Area 49 in Lilongwe when he presented a set football uniform and two footballs worth K335, 000.00 to Area 49 Market Rangers Football Team.

He said the development of football at grassroots level require the provision of better infrastructures that would have an impact to its improvement.

Ajawa appealed to team management to make use of the materials saying it should be utilized to the development of their game.

"The items should not bring division among members of the team. The uniform should be used as a motivator to players and officials to aim high. We want to see the team play in Chipiku League in the next few years to come," the CRFL pointed out.

He pledged his continued support to the team where need would be saying there are a number of areas which require to be addressed.

Area 49 Market Rangers Chairperson, Thomas Masina thanked Ajawa for donating the uniforms and balls to the team.

He said the donation would help to shape the future of team in terms of its ambitions of playing in upper leagues in Lilongwe.

Senior Block Leader in Area 49 market area, Fungai Piyo thanked Area 49 resident, Rockie Vashi for his initiative to source the items from CRFL Chairperson, Ajawa.

He said the gesture by Ajawa has demonstrated his ability and interest to see that football develops from grassroots level.

"We want to have a strong team and produce good players for various clubs and national teams. We will ensure that the materials are properly utilized and kept safely," Piyo added.

Area 49 Market Rangers Football Team is non league team.