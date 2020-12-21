Malawi: Ajawa Donates Football Uniform to Area 49 Market Rangers

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tione Andsen -Mana

Grassroots football remains instrumental in shaping the future of the country's football development.

Chairperson of Central Region Football League (CRFL), Austin Ajawa make the remarks Sunday at Mkomachi Primary School grounds at Area 49 in Lilongwe when he presented a set football uniform and two footballs worth K335, 000.00 to Area 49 Market Rangers Football Team.

He said the development of football at grassroots level require the provision of better infrastructures that would have an impact to its improvement.

Ajawa appealed to team management to make use of the materials saying it should be utilized to the development of their game.

"The items should not bring division among members of the team. The uniform should be used as a motivator to players and officials to aim high. We want to see the team play in Chipiku League in the next few years to come," the CRFL pointed out.

He pledged his continued support to the team where need would be saying there are a number of areas which require to be addressed.

Area 49 Market Rangers Chairperson, Thomas Masina thanked Ajawa for donating the uniforms and balls to the team.

He said the donation would help to shape the future of team in terms of its ambitions of playing in upper leagues in Lilongwe.

Senior Block Leader in Area 49 market area, Fungai Piyo thanked Area 49 resident, Rockie Vashi for his initiative to source the items from CRFL Chairperson, Ajawa.

He said the gesture by Ajawa has demonstrated his ability and interest to see that football develops from grassroots level.

"We want to have a strong team and produce good players for various clubs and national teams. We will ensure that the materials are properly utilized and kept safely," Piyo added.

Area 49 Market Rangers Football Team is non league team.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.