Malawi: Swam Hails FA Malawi for Covid-19 Support to Media

Chairperson for trustees of the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM), Grecian Tukula, has hailed the cordial relationship existing between the association and the country's football association.

SWAM is an association that comprises sports journalists across the country who write and report on different sporting disciplines including football.

Tukula was speaking at Mpatsa Beach Lodge in the lakeshore district of Salima on Saturday where the association had its Annual General Meeting.

At the meeting, members agreed to take a leading role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which has become a threat to sports.

"The country continues to witness a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases. It is a fact that journalists are frontliners as well in the course of seeking to gather and disseminate information," said Tukula.

He added: " A big hand to FAM for extending Covid-19 relief to Swam that has seen its memberships going through this training. We are not taking this support for granted as sports activities have resume amid the pandemic.

Tukula urged other organisations to follow what FAM has done "so that journalists are also protected."

Media and Communications Manager at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Gomezgani Zakazaka, urged the journalists to be in the forefront in observing all the preventive measures at stadia when covering the country's elite league matches.

He emphasized sticking to the media tribune which is a special area within the stadium where journalists sit, observing social distance, masked up and segregated from the rest of the people.

The FA provided funds for the event through the FIFA Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Speaking after the event, Tukula said when entities like FAM and Capital Refining Industries come in to support SWAM, it simply shows that they are satisfied with what the association does.

"We can only justify the existence of an association if it is able to improve the delivery of members as sports journalists. It was very important for sports writers to meet and discuss administrative and professional issues.

"It feels good that FAM recognises the good work that sports writers do in the country to extent that they provided funds for this AGM to take place", Tukula told Nyasa Times.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Seasoned sports journalist, Peter Kanjere, drilled members of the association on story value addition which he said can be achieved if one prepares well for any task by researching thoroughly on what they are going to cover and later on report. Marshall Dyton inculcated digital skills for sports reporting in the members.

SWAM General Secretary, Wesysylas Chirwa, said members were affected by the Covid-19 when there were no sporting activities taking place and it was necessary to refresh their minds on how best they could do their work amid the pandemic.

"The training that our members had today has equipped them with skills that will enable them to report effectively despite the Covid-19 pandemic which is still among us," Chirwa said.The day-long training attracted 54 sports journalists from across the country.

Capital Oil Refining Industries also assisted the association with K150 000 towards the workshop.