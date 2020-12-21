South Africa: Durban Attacks - These Are Dangerous Times We Are Living Through

opinion

Uniformed men claiming to be uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans openly attacked migrants in the streets of Durban again this past week. It is incredible that the state allows this to happen and that this direct and open attack on democratic values is not a major national issue.

First published by Daily Maverick 168

In military terms, MK was arguably a failure. But large numbers of courageous young people fled apartheid to join "the people's army" and it was a very important symbol of resistance for the millions who remained at home. As we all know, MK was sheltered in the Front Line States, and many members of MK married into local communities.

It is desperately sad that the name of an army of resistance, an army sheltered in other African states, an army that was allied to progressive deals is now being used to legitimate a collapse into authoritarianism, public thuggery and despicable forms of chauvinism. It is just as sad that the name of an army that once stood for freedom is now being used to support Jacob Zuma, a notorious kleptocrat who wreaked havoc on our country, setting its progress back by decades.

