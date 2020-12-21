South Africa: Manuel v Malema - Defamation Law in the Supreme Court of Appeal

analysis

Last week Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handed down a decision in this kind of defamation case in the leave to appeal application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against Trevor Manuel, the former cabinet minister. Manuel's dignity was given court-sanctioned protection; his good name was restored.

"Good name, in man and woman, dear my lord, is the immediate jewel of their souls", writes Shakespeare in Othello. The law of defamation is the area of law that exists to protect one's "good name". Inherent in that very notion is that defamation law protects good reputations only - the remedies it provides are not there for the taking if the plaintiff does not deserve a good reputation. Nor is the law there to stifle the right to freedom of expression.

So what happens is that the law does a delicate dance to balance the free speech rights of the publisher with the human dignity rights of the target of the speech.

It does this by crafting defences such as truth: as long as what you say is true and in the public interest, you won't be liable under defamation law. In a similar vein, at least in cases involving...