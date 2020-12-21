Africa: People of the Year - Average, Everyday, Ordinary Superheroes

20 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anso Thom and Estelle Ellis

When the chips are down, true heroes stand up. The Ordinary Folk who turned our scary Covid-19 universe into a better, kinder world are our people of the year.

First published in Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

2020. The year the world changed. A year all our lives changed. A year of heightened concern, anxiety and birth, but sadly also a year of too many deaths, many more than usual. Deaths caused by a virus with a crown, called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by scientists, a virus which in turn causes coronavirus disease, also known as Covid-19.

While the world was desperately searching for much-needed quick fixes and ammunition to slay the virus, the wall that stood between utter devastation, hunger and even more death, were people, ordinary people who look like all of us. But ordinary people who could not and did not simply sit at home.

And this is why Daily Maverick had no hesitation in naming these "ordinary" people, the many superheroes who were the ones who picked up the cape when SA was on its knees and will have to muster another push as a second wave gathers energy, our People of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.