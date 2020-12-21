Kenya: 'Hit Squad' Coach Rings the Changes for Qualifiers

20 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Kenya coach Musa Benjamin has made several changes to the "Hit Squad" ahead of the final round of Tokyo Olympics qualifier in Paris, France.

The qualifiers for the postponed Tokyo Games will be held in June.

Benjamin said the changes were prompted by the poor performance in the Africa Olympic boxing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal on February 20 to 28.

"I have recalled two boxers, Anne Stacy Ayoma (lightweight) and Joshua Wasike (heavyweight) from Kibra, Victor Odhiambo (lightweight), Edwin Okong'o and Hezron Maganga (light-heavy)," Benjamin told Nation Sport.

"A post-mortem of the Dakar performance showed we were below par and the technical bench has decided to drop two boxers and inject new blood," said Benjamin.

The dropped fighters are Fredrick Ramogi (super heavy) and Humphrey "Jakababa" Ochieng' (light-heavy).

Experienced policeman Elly Ajowi (heavy) will now shift to super heavy and his position taken by Joshua Wasike while Hezron Maganga and Edwin Okong'o both of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and will fight for the (light-heavy) slot.

Read the original article on Nation.

