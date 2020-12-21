Nigeria: Sports Ministry Plans Sports Development Beyond Football

20 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has reiterated its commitment to develop the sports industry in the country beyond football.

This was made known by the minister, Sunday Dare during a facility tour of the ongoing rehabilitation at the National Stadium, Surulere recently.

According to him, the ministry is keen to develop other sports where Nigeria has comparative advantage.

"We have seen that football has been able to birth and support other sports. Our focus is beyond football. Yes, we pay attention to football, but we want to develop other sports such as badminton, tennis, boxing, and wrestling.

"We have in a deliberate way moved resources and the latest which is really exciting is cricket. The newly appointed coach for cricket is one of the best in the world. Three days ago, the International Cricket Federation approved Nigeria to host two major tournaments. This is unprecedented and we think wherever we have talents we are going to support such sports to grow.

"Our basketball teams are really doing well, and more sponsors are gradually coming to identify with our Basketball teams apart from Total owing to the fact that both the female and male teams are going well," he said.

In the same vein, the minister expressed his hope that the belated 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season may finally resume on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

"I can tell you that even though we have taken so long to start, we are about to start, by the 27th of this month, we hope the professional football league will start," the minister stated.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.