Kenya: In Midst of Gloom, There's Still a Lot to Be Grateful for

20 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
opinion By Caroline Njung'e

It's Christmas again. This year, it feels as if December came faster than it normally does, as if we closed our eyes in March, and when we opened them, voila! It was the end of the year.

It has been an exceptionally difficult year for most, thanks to the enigma that is Covid-19. I remember when the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, and then it began to spread to other countries, many predicted that the disease would have been annihilated by July, and if not, at least a vaccine for the virus would have been found, what with the world's most brilliant scientists busy looking for a cure... When July came and went with no cure or vaccine in sight, it was believed that the disease would have been eliminated by September, but as September approached, people had long stopped predicting when the disease would fade away and began considering the possibility of its existing in our midst for some time to come, possibly even for the rest of our lives. Mulling over the situation we are in right now, it occurred to me that those who were born this year might never know a world without masks.

Masks have become a basic need, the barrier between us and Covid-19, which changed our lives overnight. It has become part of our daily uniform, and as we mentally decide what to wear to work or to other activities that are part of our lives, we lay out the mask too.

I guess we have all somewhat come to terms with this disease, which came into our social spaces unannounced and uninvited, and camped resolutely.

And now Christmas is here, the only time, once a year, when the majority in the world take a break for at least that one day. But I don't sense nor see the excitement that normally permeates the air as the big day approaches.

Apart from malls, which are determined to capture the Christmas spirit of yester year with elaborate decorations and larger-than-life Christmas trees, the excitement everywhere else is muted. Covid-19 has wiped off the joy and happiness we allow ourselves around this time.

Spending time alone

Many of those that traditionally travel to be with family around this time are spending time alone because this virus thrives in crowds. There is also the fact that there is little or no money left to make merry, as it is, most Kenyans are living from hand to mouth, having lost their jobs or businesses.

But even in the midst of the gloominess, there still is a lot we can be thankful for if we choose to count what we have, rather than what we don't have. In my case, the fact that you're reading this means that I still have a job, something that I am immensely grateful for because a number of colleagues lost their jobs this year. Having a job means that I can afford to feed myself and my family and that I can afford a roof over my head.

I am also grateful for health - many Kenyans have succumbed to this illness, leaving behind children, spouses, mothers, fathers and siblings.

As a result, there are many families that will spend this holiday in mourning. My heart goes out to them, and I, like many other Kenyans, hope that we will finally find a cure for this disease, and if not, a way to rein it in, to control it.

