Kenya: Thika Town MP Wainaina Urges More Support for Grassroots Sports

Thika Town MP Engineer Patrick "Jungle" Wainaina has urged the national government to increase the kitty reserved for sports to help in grooming talents at the grassroots.

Wainaina was speaking on Saturday during the finals of the Thika Town Constituency Development Fund (CDF) tournament at Thika Technical Institute grounds.

"The kitty for this tournament that is allocated to CDF is around Sh1.5 million but the budget was almost double that amount. I had to go out of my way to make it a success," said Wainaina.

"If they can make it at least Sh10 million then we can do a lot to develop sports at constituency level. We have only done two sports (volleyball and football) due to budget constraints but we would like to even have indoor sports involved," he added.

Wainaina marvelled at the talent at display noting that Thika can become a sports hub for the wider Kiambu County with support from the corporate world.

"From what I've seen here it goes without a doubt that Thika has immensely talented youths. We have the potential but we've not exploited it," he said.

"Sports is a base for economic empowerment and through Jungle Foundation we want to ensure that these players can access funds to help them improve their lives and concentrate on sports. We will organise them into small saving groups and give them access to credit facilities," explained Wainaina.

Wainaina revealed that he will roll out similar tournaments in the wider Kiambu County to tap talent.

"I can't speak for the county government but I'll rally my fellow MPs from Kiambu to replicate this in their constituencies. My foundation will continue supporting sports not only in Thika but also in Kiambu as a whole," said Wainaina.

In football men's final, Starehe beat Destiny 3-1 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Kiambu beat Commandos 2-0 in the ladies final.

In volleyball men's final, Kiganjo swept aside Dynamites Kisii in straight sets while Dynamites Kisii beat CBD 3-0 to emerge winners in the ladies category.