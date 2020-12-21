Kenya: Thika Town MP Wainaina Urges More Support for Grassroots Sports

20 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Thika Town MP Engineer Patrick "Jungle" Wainaina has urged the national government to increase the kitty reserved for sports to help in grooming talents at the grassroots.

Wainaina was speaking on Saturday during the finals of the Thika Town Constituency Development Fund (CDF) tournament at Thika Technical Institute grounds.

"The kitty for this tournament that is allocated to CDF is around Sh1.5 million but the budget was almost double that amount. I had to go out of my way to make it a success," said Wainaina.

"If they can make it at least Sh10 million then we can do a lot to develop sports at constituency level. We have only done two sports (volleyball and football) due to budget constraints but we would like to even have indoor sports involved," he added.

Wainaina marvelled at the talent at display noting that Thika can become a sports hub for the wider Kiambu County with support from the corporate world.

"From what I've seen here it goes without a doubt that Thika has immensely talented youths. We have the potential but we've not exploited it," he said.

"Sports is a base for economic empowerment and through Jungle Foundation we want to ensure that these players can access funds to help them improve their lives and concentrate on sports. We will organise them into small saving groups and give them access to credit facilities," explained Wainaina.

Wainaina revealed that he will roll out similar tournaments in the wider Kiambu County to tap talent.

"I can't speak for the county government but I'll rally my fellow MPs from Kiambu to replicate this in their constituencies. My foundation will continue supporting sports not only in Thika but also in Kiambu as a whole," said Wainaina.

In football men's final, Starehe beat Destiny 3-1 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Kiambu beat Commandos 2-0 in the ladies final.

In volleyball men's final, Kiganjo swept aside Dynamites Kisii in straight sets while Dynamites Kisii beat CBD 3-0 to emerge winners in the ladies category.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.