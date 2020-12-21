South Africa: Ramaphosa Gave the Go-Ahead for Christmas - With Caveats

opinion

Let's put up with some inconveniences and discomfort to help to flatten the curve so that those who need the vaccine most - the elderly in particular who do not have the luxury of time - may get their jabs so that they can live out their last years without fear of dying in isolation.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Cyril Ramaphosa: "8pm tonight I'm fucking up Christmas'"

A myriad memes flooded timelines in the buildup to President Cyril Ramaphosa's family meeting with the nation at 8pm on Monday.

In anticipation, there was a rush on bottle stores. Inter-provincial travellers were on tenterhooks in case their end-of-year family plans were scuppered. I bet travellers were checking the small print of their holiday bookings and insurance policies.

In our household, we wondered if our Christmas family lunch plans may be altered. Already we had planned to eat outside - no matter the exposure to the Cape South Easter, the sun's harsh UV rays or the rain. The turkey was to be cooked on the Weber under the milkwood trees. Our numbers were limited to 13 and all Covid-19 protocols would be observed. Short of designing an elaborate...