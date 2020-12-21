South Africa: Siv Ngesi Puts Menstruation Issue On Everyone's Agenda

analysis

Actor, comedian, writer, philanthropist ... Siv Ngesi is an all-round mensch.

First published by the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Siv Ngesi is no stranger to the spotlight. A GQ best dressed man, Cosmo sexiest man (2015) and award-winning actor and comedian, Ngesi is - to use the social media cliche - #livingmy(his)bestlife. Find him on twitter @iamSivN but be warned, he is not for faint-hearted followers. He may have a career in entertainment but he is not your average influencer as he says what he wants and does not care who likes it and who does not.

The 35-year-old actor, television presenter and comedian with the big laugh and thick skin - have a peek at his social media - is also proof that there are very few 'overnight' success stories. Ngesi has been entertaining from the time he was young enough to count his age on his fingers and was touring internationally at age nine, as Gavroche in Les Miserables.

You may have seen him on Strictly Come Dancing a few years back on the SABC, showing his skills on the dance floor. Or recently you may have watched him on both big and small screens, perfecting his...