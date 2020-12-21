South Africa: Western Cape Education Offers Condolences to Family of Stanley Henkeman

press release

WCED offers condolences to family of Stanley Henkeman - Statement by Brian Schreuder - Head of Western Cape Education Department

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Stanley Henkeman, Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR).

Mr Henkeman has done incredible work regarding justice and reconciliation in our country, including in our schools. A former teacher, he has specifically been assisting the WCED with supporting vital conversations around embracing diversity in our schools. Our department and schools will feel his loss keenly.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.