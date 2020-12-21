Nigeria: South-East Has Least Voters' Turnout During Elections, Says Anyim

21 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said the South-East geopolitical zone is the region with the least voters' turnout during elections, which he said must change for the region to produce a President in 2023.

Senator Anyim made the declaration in his speech at the sixth World Igbo Summit of Friday, December 18, at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

In the speech entitled "Identifying the Political Interest of the Igbo of the South-East Geo-Political Zone in Nigeria and Strategies for its Actualisation," Anyim noted that between secession, the Presidency and restructuring, people have wondered what the Igbo wanted.

He said for the South-East region, only a President of Igbo extraction matters most at the moment.

On how to achieve the goal, Senator Anyim said: "The task is achievable if approached collectively and adequately.

"Most importantly, to strengthen the capacity of the Igbo of the South-East geo-political zone to negotiate and ultimately win the Presidency, there is an urgent need for civic and voter education to increase voters' turnout.

"The South-East is currently the zone with the least voter turnout, and this should change. Institutions like the World Igbo Summit should actively promote voter education and civic engagement.

"Moreso, every Igbo organisation and association should arise and promote voter education and civic engagement. I call on each and every one of us to stand to be counted."

He also the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, "to make it a prerequisite for political parties to have explicit provisions on the rotation of the Presidency in their constitutions before registration."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

