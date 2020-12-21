Nigeria: Covid-19 - Niger Assembly Speaker, Clerk Test Positive

21 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Speaker of the Niger House of Assembly, Bawa Wuse and the Clerk, Mohammed Kagara, have gone into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, confirmed the development to newsmen in Minna. Idris who did not give more details on the issue, simply said that 'it was true'.

Also, the member representing Bida 11, at the State Assembly, Alhaji Haruna Baba, also confirmed the development.

He explained that two weeks ago, the member representing Gurara, Binta Mamman, tested positive, which made the entire legislators and staff of the assembly undergo testing for coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, the results of the speaker and that of clerk turned out positive," he said.

He said that all the lawmakers and principal staff have gone into self-isolation. Another source at the assembly, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists that many of the test carried out on the lawmakers returned negative, except that of the Speaker and the Clerk.

The source confirmed that the two of them are responding positively to treatment.

The state government had earlier directed workers to stay at home from Monday in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic while all schools in the state have been closed since Friday.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.