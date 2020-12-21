South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Amended Regulations Under Covid-19 Alert Level 1

18 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Dlamini Zuma statement on amended regulations under Covid-19 Alert Level 1 - Clarification of curfews and closing times

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) has in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 issued and gazetted amendments to regulations after consultation with relevant Cabinet members.

These amendments are exclusively in the interest of saving lives and preserving livelihoods amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two sections of the regulations that deal with movement of persons - Section 6, and in particular regulation 66, deals with movement of persons across the country (Non-Hotspots). Section 7, and in particular regulation 82 deals with movement of persons in areas that have been declared as "Hotspots".

According to regulation 66 every person in non hotspot areas is confined to his or her place of residence from 23H00 until 04H00 daily, except where a permission is granted otherwise.

To this end, 22h00 is the daily closing time for the following establishments in non hotspot areas, whether

indoors or outdoors:

(a) faith-based institutions;

(b) venues where social events are hosted;

(c) venues hosting concerts and five performances;

(d) cinemas;

(e) theatres;

(t) casinos;

(g) museums, galleries and archives;

(h) gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools;

(i) restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens and similar establishments;

(j) venues hosting sport, arts and culture activities; and

(k) any other place where a gathering may take place.

Whereas according to regulation 82, every person in areas declared as hotspot (Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the Garden Route and Sarah Baartman District".) is confined to his/her place of residence from 22h00 to 04:00, except where permission is granted otherwise.

To this end, 21h00 daily is the closing time for the establishments in areas declared as hotspots, whether indoors or outdoors:

(a) faith-based institutions;

(b) venues where social events are hosted;

(c) venues hosting concerts and five performances;

(d) cinemas;

(e) theatres;

(t) casinos;

(g) museums, galleries and archives;

(h) gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools;

(i) restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens and similar establishments;

(j) venues hosting sport, arts and culture activities; and

(k) any other place where a gathering may take place.

Minister Dlamini Zuma has called on citizens to observe all the necessary COVID-19 health protocols and the applicable restrictions to mitigate against the exacerbated spread of the Coronavirus.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.