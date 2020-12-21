South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma On Amended Regulations Under Covid-19 Alert Level 1

press release

Minister Dlamini Zuma statement on amended regulations under Covid-19 Alert Level 1 - Clarification of curfews and closing times

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) has in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 issued and gazetted amendments to regulations after consultation with relevant Cabinet members.

These amendments are exclusively in the interest of saving lives and preserving livelihoods amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two sections of the regulations that deal with movement of persons - Section 6, and in particular regulation 66, deals with movement of persons across the country (Non-Hotspots). Section 7, and in particular regulation 82 deals with movement of persons in areas that have been declared as "Hotspots".

According to regulation 66 every person in non hotspot areas is confined to his or her place of residence from 23H00 until 04H00 daily, except where a permission is granted otherwise.

To this end, 22h00 is the daily closing time for the following establishments in non hotspot areas, whether

indoors or outdoors:

(a) faith-based institutions;

(b) venues where social events are hosted;

(c) venues hosting concerts and five performances;

(d) cinemas;

(e) theatres;

(t) casinos;

(g) museums, galleries and archives;

(h) gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools;

(i) restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens and similar establishments;

(j) venues hosting sport, arts and culture activities; and

(k) any other place where a gathering may take place.

Whereas according to regulation 82, every person in areas declared as hotspot (Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the Garden Route and Sarah Baartman District".) is confined to his/her place of residence from 22h00 to 04:00, except where permission is granted otherwise.

To this end, 21h00 daily is the closing time for the establishments in areas declared as hotspots, whether indoors or outdoors:

(a) faith-based institutions;

(b) venues where social events are hosted;

(c) venues hosting concerts and five performances;

(d) cinemas;

(e) theatres;

(t) casinos;

(g) museums, galleries and archives;

(h) gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools;

(i) restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens and similar establishments;

(j) venues hosting sport, arts and culture activities; and

(k) any other place where a gathering may take place.

Minister Dlamini Zuma has called on citizens to observe all the necessary COVID-19 health protocols and the applicable restrictions to mitigate against the exacerbated spread of the Coronavirus.