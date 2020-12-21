Libya: Statement On the Nicosia Initiative By Commissioner Várhelyi

Luxembourg — "I would like to use this opportunity to thank you for your long-standing cooperation with my services on the Nicosia initiative in Libya. Following recent positive developments in the political process, Libya is now at a turning point. It is important to continue working with local authorities to help improve their public service delivery capacities and foster stabilisation in the country. The Commission is committed to further supporting the Initiative."
Olivér Várhelyi
