South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy On Body of Field Ranger Mashego Found in Kruger National Park

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy, has expressed her condolences to the family of field ranger Checkers Mashego following the discovery of a body at Kruger Park on Wednesday.

Human remains believed to be those of Ranger Mashego were discovered along with a number of personal items by a search party in the Stolsnek area of the Park late on 17 December 2020, exactly a month since his disappearance.

Mr Mashego, a ranger with 10 years' experience, went missing during a routine patrol along the Ntsikazi River in the Stolsnek section in the south of the Kruger National Park on 17 November 2020.

The area has been cordoned off. SAPS Forensic experts, and members of the SANParks Environmental Crime Investigative Unit are on the scene. The human remains will be sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the departed.

Mr Mashego's family has been informed about the discovery and SANParks is providing support to the family where possible.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Ranger Mashego's family and wish them strength at this very difficult time. They are being supported by SANParks officials," said the Minister. "The Kruger National Park will continue to support the police in the investigation to determine what led to the death of an experienced ranger."

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the SAPS all hours' hotline at 0860 10111 or the SANParks MAJOC emergency numbers: 013 735 0197/ 076 801 9679.