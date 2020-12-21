South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy On Body of Field Ranger Mashego Found in Kruger National Park

19 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy, has expressed her condolences to the family of field ranger Checkers Mashego following the discovery of a body at Kruger Park on Wednesday.

Human remains believed to be those of Ranger Mashego were discovered along with a number of personal items by a search party in the Stolsnek area of the Park late on 17 December 2020, exactly a month since his disappearance.

Mr Mashego, a ranger with 10 years' experience, went missing during a routine patrol along the Ntsikazi River in the Stolsnek section in the south of the Kruger National Park on 17 November 2020.

The area has been cordoned off. SAPS Forensic experts, and members of the SANParks Environmental Crime Investigative Unit are on the scene. The human remains will be sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the departed.

Mr Mashego's family has been informed about the discovery and SANParks is providing support to the family where possible.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Ranger Mashego's family and wish them strength at this very difficult time. They are being supported by SANParks officials," said the Minister. "The Kruger National Park will continue to support the police in the investigation to determine what led to the death of an experienced ranger."

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the SAPS all hours' hotline at 0860 10111 or the SANParks MAJOC emergency numbers: 013 735 0197/ 076 801 9679.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.