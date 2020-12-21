Tanzania Government Allays Fears Over Student Loans, Health Insurance

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday allayed fears of higher learning students who raised concerns regarding the issuance of loans and health insurance services in universities and colleges.

Under the umbrella of the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students Organization (Tahliso), the students complained during the organisation's annual meeting over recent delays and decreases of student loans, as well as poor handling of health insurance.

Speaking at the meeting - which brought together all presidents of universities student ornanisations and their ministers responsible for health and loans, as well as government official - Tahliso chairman Peter Niboye said loan beneficiaries were complaining over a reduction of accommodation funds which was caused by electronic system faults.

"Tahliso asks the government through the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) to improve the electronic systems to avoid such inconveniences to students," he said.

He also complained over some universities and colleges with a norm of switching the accommodation money to school fees without consulting the students.

"Students encounter living difficulties just because their accommodation money was transferred to school fees. We want the government to intervene, making sure that the students receive their money as a full package," he noted.

Mr Niboe added that Tahliso's participation in decision-making meetings on student issues is too low, making it difficult to share thoughts before deciding issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a response, the director for higher education from the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Kenneth Hosea said the government is currently strengthening and improving information systems to solve the challenges.

"The financing system is going to be improved so that no student will get less or more to what he/she is supposed to get. Forgive us (the government) for what happened before," he said.

Dr Hosea added that the government is also planning to increase the funds to provide loans to more students in the future.

"We are planning to double the number of first year student enrollment from 157,770 students registered in the 2020/2021 academic year. With that in mind, we also want the number of loan beneficiaries to go up," he noted.

So far, loan beneficiaries went up to 145,000 in the 2020/21 academic year, providing Sh464 billion, from 132,119 recorded last year with the loan valued at Sh450 billion.

In another development, Mr Niboe said that the majority of students in universities and colleges are not aware about the improved registration and payment system on National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) service.

However, NHIF and National Insurance Company (NIC) said they are currently creating awareness to students through different programmes.

NHIF's director for member services, Mr Christopher Mapunda said they are establishing a system that will help students to register their health insurance during their registration.

"When a stunt does his/her registration, there will be a segment of registering in NHIF. They will also pay through mobile money," he noted.