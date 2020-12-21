Tanzania: End of the Sh61.96bn Diamond Conspiracy

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has ordered nationalization of Sh61.96-billion diamond confiscated at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) as it was about to be airlifted to Belgium.

The minerals weighing 71,654 carats were being exported with the facilitation of government employees: former Tanzania Sorting Company (Tansort) director Archard Karugendo and government diamond evaluation officer Edward Rweyemamu. The duo were arrested and arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court where they were charged with occasioning a loss to the government to the tune of $29.509 million.

In the Friday ruling, the court slapped the duo with Sh1 million in fines each following a plea bargain reached with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Court's Resident Magistrate in-charge Godfrey Isaya issued the judgement when the case came at the court for preliminary hearing.

Earlier, a team of three prosecutors under principal state attorney Monica Mbogo, under the collaboration of senior state attorney Wankyo Simon and state attorney Jacqueline Nyantori told the court that the case came for the preliminary hearing.

Senior state attorney Simon demanded before the court that on December 17, 2020 the suspects entered into a plea bargain with the DPP. But, Ms Mbogo said investigation on the case had been completed and the court could proceed with the preliminary hearing (PH).

Reading the PH, state attorney Nyantori demanded before the court that in 2012, Mr Karugendo was employed by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals at the Tanzania Sorting Company (Tansort) as the valuation director of diamonds and gemstones, while Mr Rweyemamu was employed in 2015 as a government diamond valuer.

He said on August 2017, Williamson Diamond Limited located in Mwadui in Shinyanga Region wrote to the ministry of Energy and Minerals requesting for valuation services for a consignment of diamonds that was on the exports plan.

Furthermore, he said the then minerals commissioner Benjamin Mchwampaka entrusted the duo with the job, hence they travelled to Shinyanga for the purpose.

"In executing their duties, the suspects colluded with Williamson Diamond Limited officials to understate the value that would be paid to the government as royalty," she explained.

She said on August 28, 2017, the suspects issued a certificate indicating that the consignment had been valuated and given packaging material numbered ID WIFY.

According to her, in the valuation certificate, the suspects indicated that the diamonds weighed 71,654.45 carats, noting that every single carat valued $206.53.

Basing on these details, the suspects established that valuated diamonds valued $14.799 million instead of $29. 509 million.

Furthermore, she told the court that on August 29, 2017, the consignment of diamond was packaged in special boxes in the presence of government officials who were unaware of the conspiracy.

However, reports on involvement of the duo in the conspiracy were unveiled at the JNIA on August 31, 2017 when the consignment was about to be airlifted to Belgium.

The two were later arrested and arraigned facing economic sabotage changes in a case number 54/2017.

State Attorney Nyantori therefore asked the court to order nationalization of the whole consignment of diamonds.

"The court should also issue stern punishment to the suspects as it deems appropriate in order to leave a lesson to the suspects and other people with similar feelings of smuggling national resources outside the country," she said, noting that evaded amount could be used for provision of social services in the country.

Earlier, Mr Karugendo defended himself before the court saying he had worked as a public servant for 22 years without being served with a warning letter for law breaking.

"Secondly, I have a wife and children who depend on me. Also, I have spent three years now in remand prison as of today, therefore your court should consider reducing its punishment to me," he said, a similar defence was made by co-accused Rweyemamu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reading the judgement, magistrate Isaya said considering the fact that the duo have spent three years in remand, the court demanded payment of Sh1 million each in fine or go to jail for three years. "Also, the court orders nationalization of the consignment of diamonds impounded at the JNIA," said magistrate Isaya.

In the primary case, attorney Mbogo said the co-accused persons committed the offense between August 25 and August 31, 2017 in different places of Dar es Salaam and Shinyanga regions.

She demanded that the duo committed offenses when valuating diamonds as public servants working under the ministry of Energy and Minerals and occasioned the government with $29.509 million loss.

Jointly, they were accused of understating the value of diamond to $14.799 million instead of $29.509 million. They appeared before the court for the first time on September 15, 2017, meaning they have been in remand prison for three years.

By Hadija Jumanne and Louis Kolumbia

@