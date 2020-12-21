Kenya: Dr Mogusu to Be Laid to Rest Today As Doctors Strike Kicks Off

Dr Stephen Mogusu, who died in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, will be laid to rest on Monday at his Iranda rural home in Marani, Kisii county.

According to sources close to the family, the cortege left Montezuma Funeral home on Monday at 4am and is expected to arrive in Kisii at around 11am ahead of the burial.

Family spokesperson Pastor Ronald Samani said the funeral service will strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Kisii County Government's department of roads has already opened up the road leading to the deceased's home.

The 28-year-old intern doctor died on December 7 from complications related to Coronavirus.

He had reportedly not received his salary for five months and did not have medical cover at the time of his death.

Dr Mogusu's death caused hue and cry among Kenyans on social media, most who accused the government of not offering the best working environment to healthcare workers in the country.

He was the 13th doctor to die of Covid-19 complications in what his colleagues said was due to failure by the government to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Kenya Medical Practitoners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) top officials are expected to attend the burial after announcing the comencement of their nationwide strike after the government failed to address their grievances which include provision of sufficient PPEs, comprehensive medical cover, hiring more doctors among other pertinent concerns.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 1,639 people in Kenya and the numbers keep growing each day as the government through Health CS Mutahi Kagwe threatened that all striking health workers would be dismissed.