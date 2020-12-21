Kenya: Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura Sworn in As Acting Nairobi Governor - Video

21 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was sworn in Monday morning as acting Nairobi Governor, even as Mike Sonko's political fate looks sealed.

Mr Mutura promised to restore sanity in the running of affairs in the capital.

"You have elected me to various positions in the city and I have never failed you. This will not be the first time," he said.

He also promised to end the budget impasse to ensure service delivery in the city is not grounded.

Mr Mutura was to be sworn in on Friday last week but the ceremony was postponed after the assigned judge, Justice Jairus Ngaah, arrived past the stipulated time.

The new development follows the confirmation of Sonko's impeachment by the Senate last week Thursday, paving way for Mr Mutura to take over as acting governor for 60 days since Nairobi has no deputy governor.

No public office

Sonko's impeachment has now put to his chances of holding any public office in the future on the line, even as he insists he will challenge his ouster in court, especially the impeachment procedure by the County Assembly.

"He is contemplating going to court probably this week as he has 14 days to appeal. He retains the right to appeal that shoddy decision by the assembly and he hopes the court will stand with what is right and not political interests," said Sonko's spokesperson Ben Mulwa.

However, the future looks bleak for the impeached governor with legal experts saying his political life is as good as over.

Advocate Steve Ogolla points out that he cannot bounce back into any elective position having been found to have violated the Constitution and abused public office.

This is as a consequence of his removal from office on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office and violation of the constitution which contravenes several provisions of the law including Article 75, 180 and 193 of the Constitution.

"The question then is, has governor Sonko been found to have been in breach of the constitution and to have abused State office, the answer is yes. That finding has been made twice by the county assembly and the Senate. As a consequence, he is not permitted to hold any public or State office," says Mr Ogolla.

High Court advocate Thomas Maosa agrees, saying no court cannot take Sonko back to office as under the doctrine of separation of powers, there is no avenue for appeal as the Senate has sealed his fate.

"He should have arrested the matter at the county level. Senate is an oversight body for ratification of what the county did. A court cannot take him back to office even if the swearing in is delayed," said Mr Maosa.

Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity says a State officer kicked out for abuse of office is barred from holding any other public office.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.