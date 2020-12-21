Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 173 Recoveries, 64 New Infections

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Saturday the record in the last 24 hours of 173 patients recovered from Covid-19, 64 new infections and two deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual update session for Covid-19, of those recovered, 81 are in Zaire, 60 in Luanda, 31 in Cuando Cubango and one in Huambo, aged between five and 70.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they involve citizens aged between 15 days and 67 years, 37 men and 27 women.

According to him, 29 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, 26 in Cuanza Norte, six in Cuanza Sul and one each in Lunda Sul, Huambo and Cuando Cubango.

He noted that the deaths were of two Angolans, aged 58 and 81, one resident in Luanda and the other in Zaire.

Angola has 16,626 positive cases, 386 deaths, 9,518 recoveries and 6,722 active people.

Of the active cases, four are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, seven severe, 74 moderate, 144 with mild symptoms and 6,493 asymptomatic.

Health authorities follow up 229 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.