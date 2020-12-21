Zimbabwe: Woman Kills Hubby

21 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court last Friday after she allegedly struck her husband to death with a hoe on the head following a domestic dispute.

Sharon Kudangirana, of Kuwadzana Harare, allegedly struck her husband twice with the hoe.

She appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Judith Taruvinga, charged with murder.

Sharon is jointly charged with her sister Nyasha Kudangirana (29), who also fought in her corner during the fracas.

Her brother, Clear Kudangirana, who is alleged to have assisted in the fight, is still on the run, according to the State.

Sharon and Nyasha were not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded in custody to December 29 for routine remand.

Circumstances leading to their arrest are that on December 13, Sharon picked a misunderstanding with her husband, who was commuter omnibus conductor.

The dispute blossomed into a fight which saw Clear and Nyasha joining in Sharon's corner.

It is said that during the fight, Sharon picked a hoe and attacked her husband twice on the head leaving him with serious wounds.

Sharon's husband then decided to go to his parents' house who took him to hospital where he later died.

Read the original article on The Herald.

