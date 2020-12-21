Angolan Chess Players Qualify for World Cup

Luanda — Chess players Jemima Paulo and Leonel Soares have qualified for World Youth Championship, scheduled for May next year, in Greece.

To qualify for the event, the athletes won the gold medal in the African Schools Championship, on Friday night.

Angola was represented by four athletes from the Ditrov school.

Jemima, 13, snatched the gold in U-13, while the ten-year old Leonel, obtained the deed in U-11 category.

Another athlete Jaime Sonhy, who also joined National Team, in Under-13, failed to qualify for the world championship, despite having won bronze medal, and Edvánia Martins, in U-15, who qualified beyond the podium positions.

Only the first in each category qualified directly for the World Cup of youth, but each National Federation can still elect one player per category, incurring expenses in full.

The world players will have tickets paid by the International Chess Federation (Fide). The continental event, online, was played in a Swiss system with a time of 25 minutes and another ten seconds for each player to finish the game.