Angola: Economic Council Addresses Macro-Economics, Social Issues

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço met on Saturday with the Economic and Social Council members, with whom he addressed issues related to the macro-economy, business and social aspects of the country.

"We presented six sub-topics, covering more than 50 subjects," the deputy coordinator for the business area of the Economic and Social Council, Carlos Cunha, told the press at the end of the meeting.

He said that the sub-topics are linked to agriculture, agribusiness, fisheries, hotels and tourism, professional training, transport, logistics, as well as the creation of new jobs.

"We are working hard and after the completion of the issues we will discuss with the Government's economic team", stressed the businessman Carlos Cunha.

The "meeting was satisfactory", said the general coordinator of the Economic and Social Council, Ismael Martins, to whom the topics addressed were "relevant and urgent".