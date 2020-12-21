Angola: Economic Council Addresses Macro-Economics, Social Issues

19 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço met on Saturday with the Economic and Social Council members, with whom he addressed issues related to the macro-economy, business and social aspects of the country.

"We presented six sub-topics, covering more than 50 subjects," the deputy coordinator for the business area of the Economic and Social Council, Carlos Cunha, told the press at the end of the meeting.

He said that the sub-topics are linked to agriculture, agribusiness, fisheries, hotels and tourism, professional training, transport, logistics, as well as the creation of new jobs.

"We are working hard and after the completion of the issues we will discuss with the Government's economic team", stressed the businessman Carlos Cunha.

The "meeting was satisfactory", said the general coordinator of the Economic and Social Council, Ismael Martins, to whom the topics addressed were "relevant and urgent".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.